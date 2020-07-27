Rojales council closes all playgrounds until further notice





By Andrew Atkinson

All playgrounds under the jurisdiction of Rojales Council are to close following the rise of coronavirus cases in parts of the country.

A statement from Rojales council read: After the last resolution of July 17, of the Department of Universal Health and Public Health, of modification and adoption of additional and complementary measures of the Agreement of June 19, of the Consell, on prevention measures against Covid-19, the Rojales City Council, faced with the impossibility of guaranteeing all the required security measures, and has therefore decided to close all playgrounds until further notice.

Sorry for the inconvenience.