Los Montesinos to undertake disinfection spraying amid COVID-19 health and safety





A new general disinfection of the parks and squares, along with streets will be carried out

By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos are to undertake disinfection spraying amid COVID-19 health and safety guidelines from July 28.

“A new general disinfection of the parks and squares, along with streets will be carried out from 5am commencing on July 28,” said a spokesperson from the Ayunmiento de Los Montesinos.

In the Vega Baja Municipalities that includes registered new positive COVID-19 cases are:

Benejuzar, Daya Nueva, Formentera del Segura, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada, Rojales, San Miguel and Torrevieja.

“There are no coronavirus registered cases in Los Montesinos. Keep safe and wear a mask,” Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told The Leader.