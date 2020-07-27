Let the season roll!





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel Miguel new signing Dani O’Rourke can’t wait to get the 2020-21 season underway in the midst of the abandoned Valencia 1st Group 8 campaign, due to COVID-19.

“The 2020-21 season, if the truth is told, will start with a great desire following the coronavirus that has long separated us,” Dani exclusively told The Leader.

“As a footballer what we like the most is the green – where we enjoy every weekend,” said Dani, who has moved to Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 Racing San Miguel from Sportinge de Sanful Gencio (San Fulgencio).

“In each of the clubs where I have played I have learned a lot to face each year,” said former CD Montesinos, Sporting Saladar and Almoradi star Dani.

Racing San Miguel have bolstered their squad in an attempt to reach the Preferente in the 2020-21 campaign, having missed out by one point last season.

“During my career I have experienced both good and bad – but above all what I like most is that I know wonderful people and very good soccer players, better people,” said Dani.

Dani added: “This season in the Valencia 1st regional it will be beautiful. Most of the valley falls within the same group.

“So here’s to wishing that the ball will roll on the green again – we are eager to start.”