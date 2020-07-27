



Press relase by the Plataforma Mantengamos Limpia La Costa

The Platform has cancelled the event scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Playa Flamenca Town Hall, which was organised as a PROTEST for the SHEER STATE OF ABANDONMENT AND FILTH on La Costa.

They have decided to cancel the event for two important reasons:

Following the instructions introduced by the Generalitat this weekend regarding public and private meetings and demonstration, due to the outbreaks of COVID-19. In the face of an avalanche of hundreds of residents who were intending to take part, which would have made it logistically impossible to guarantee their safety.

As a consequence the platform has decided to CANCEL THE EVENT

However, the Board of Directors of the Platform will carry out, together with a number of Urb Presidents of Associations of La Costa, a small, symbolic act of depositing a large rubbish bag in the council building which will be received later by the Councillor for Infrastructures, responsible for Parks and cleaning of weeds and green waste on pavements, and, we hope the Councillor responsible for Street Cleaning.

On Thursday the group will start a virtual campaign on social networks, as well as other actions, to pressure the City Council TO MAKE THE COAST CLEAN AND TIDY.