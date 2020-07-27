EX-PATS – Spain is your home





By Andrew Atkinson

Hana Jalloul, Spanish Secretary of State for Migration, had a message for the British ex-pats who are applying for, or already have, residencia, saying: Spain is your home.

“Many of you have built your homes here – and we want you to stay,” said Jalloul.

With Britain ending their place amongst the EU at the end of the year many ex-pats have been applying for residentia to remain in Spain.

“You are part of the Spanish family – you are part of us,” said Jalloul.

There are some concerns about the future, mainly with pensions and health care following Britain’s Brexit-exit of the European Union.

“The Spanish Government is here to support you in this new phase and we want to send you a very clear message. This is, and will always be, your home,” added Jalloul.