CARTMEL STICKY TOFFEE FOR WINNING CONNECTIONS!

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing returned to Cartmel on July 26 with a behind-closed-doors meeting, due to COVID-19 at the Cumbrian track – where racing was introduced by The Monks of Cartmel Priory in the 12th century.

“Horseracing has been allowed to resume, thanks to specific guidelines and regulations designed to keep participants safe,” said Cartmel Races general manager Geraldine McKay.

“We know you all love a party – but please do not come. It may be tempting to say ‘let’s watch from the woods’ – help us keep Cartmel safe and prove we can get racing on while making sure all participants are protected,” said McKay, ahead of the meeting.

Cartmel’s annual race meetings are scheduled during May-August, with bank holiday crowds having attracted over 20,000 spectators in recent times.

The current National Hunt Cartmel fixtures for the 2020 season has had three of its nine fixtures cancelled, due to Covid-19.

The eight-race card had Cartmel world famous sticky toffee puddings for winning connections – with jockey Brian Hughes riding a treble on Donald McCain junior duo Totally Rejected and Federici; and Nicky Richards trained Top Billing. One for the notebook is Philip Kirby trained Lady Kyria, who ran third.

The village car park was closed, with the Priory School offering their car park, operating a donations box for school funds.

Cartmel based trainer James Moffatt said: “With racing behind closed doors, Cartmel Racecourse is doing an amazing job, stepping up to the plate, supporting northern jump racing this summer.”

Based at Pit Farm Racing stables, Haggs Lane, Carmel, Moffatt said: “We had a good start to the new season with the first two runners at Perth. Golden Town winning and Lough Kent finishing an excellent third.”

