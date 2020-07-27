Agricultural burning prohibited





By Andrew Atkinson

With the temperatures rising to above 30 degrees – and August expected to hit 40 degrees – a warning has been aired that the burning on agricultural land is prohibited.

Within the Vega Baja regions agricultural fires have already occurred this summer, with one in la Herrada, Los Montesinos in June (pictured) that saw the Policia, Torrevieja bomberos, Guardamar Forest Guard, environmental agent from the Generalitat Valencia and emergency services helicopter at the scene.

“The risk of wildfire is high at this time of year. From July 25 agricultural burning is prohibited,” said a spokesperson from the Policia de Los Montesinos.