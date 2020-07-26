



Another nail in the coffin of the Tourism Industry here as the United Kingdom introduces a 14 day period of quarantine for all travellers arriving from Spain, despite the fact that Britain continues to record a higher number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Fierce criticism of the British government’s handling of the crisis has led the Boris Johnson administration to remove Spain from a list of countries exempt from quarantine measures in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases recorded in Catalonia, Aragón and Murcia.

Other stories include the reopening to the public of Guardamar Castle following a 1 million euro facelift and the final night of the 66th edition of the International Habaneras and Polyphony competition which was brought to a close in Torrevieja on Saturday and may just prove to be one of the most historic ever held.