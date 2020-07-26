Spanish League cancels Deportivo-Fuenlabrada football match





The decision means that Elche retain sixth place and will play the promotion playoff

The League has said that it has permanently suspended Deportivo-Fuenlabrada “for an exceptional reason and / or due to force majeure”, which implies that Elche maintain sixth position and will now take part in the promotion playoff to LaLiga.

Hours earlier, Fuenlabrada had acknowledged and agreed with the measure to suspend the fixture in a club statement.

The League has expressed “its absolute appreciation for the sporting generosity shown by CF Fuenlabrada with its willingness to accept the pro-competition principle and abide by the decision made by LaLiga and suspend the game permanently”.

“LaLiga will inform the RFEF that Elche CF will play the promotion playoffs to La Liga Santander, “the agency reported.

LaLiga also highlighted “the enormous sacrifice that CF Fuenlabrada have made by giving up the opportunity to play in the playoffs”, since it means for its players “the abandonment of what they have achieved during the season”.

Elche-Zaragoza and Almería-Girona

The two semi finals for the playoff for promotion to LaLigat will be Elche-Zaragoza and Almería-Girona. The League must still confirm the dates for the two games.

The probable dates would be July 30 and August 2 for the semi finals and August 5 and 8 for the two games that will then decide who joins Huesca and Cádiz for promotion to La Liga Santander.