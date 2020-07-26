



Keeping the Orihuela Costa Clean

Our coast is beautiful, with a number of wonderful beaches, all with fine sand, sculpted for thousands of years by the power of the sea and the wind, which makes the Orihuela Costa a magical place.

HOWEVER, La Costa is not only beaches, it is also made up of about 60 large Urbanizations where more than 40,000 residents reside throughout the year, a number that increases to over 150,000 in the high season.

But according to the Facebook page Plataforma Mantengamos Limpia La Costa “

ORIHUELA MAINTAINS LA COSTA IN A DIRTY AND INDECENT STATE PRESENTING AN EMBARRASSING IMAGE TO TOURISTS.”

The group of residents who have created this Platform, express a DEEP CONCERN for the neglect in the cleaning and maintenance services, evidenced by the filth and the more than deplorable state of deterioration on pavements, promenades, roads, parks, gardens and other public spaces in this important part of the municipality, with waste of all kinds, accumulating in every corner.

Through the Platform they hope to raise the voice of the thousands of residents and groups outraged by the poor conditions that La Costa presents as they intend to flood the networks every day with their photos and videos of their streets with rubbish strewn everywhere.

More immediately, however, in the light of the APATHY shown by the City Council, and as a sign of discontent and frustration, on Wednesday 29 July, from 11am-1pm, they invite all residents to take to the Playa Flamenca TOWN HALL, in a bag, a sample of any waste that has not been collected by the City Council from across the numerous streets and parks of La Costa.

Their message to the authorities:

THE COAST PAY ITS TAXES!

WE DEMAND THAT OUR STREETS AND PARKS ARE CLEAN!