Real Madrid exempt from 14-day quarantine in Manchester





The second leg of Manchester City and Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 tie is due to take place at the Etihad on 7 August and that remains the case despite the announcement of new quarantine measures by the UK government on Saturday.

Anyone arriving to the UK from Spain is now being told to self-isolate for 14 days, but this is not expected to affect Real Madrid.

Oliver Dowden is the UK’s secretary of state for sport and he previously stated that Champions League and F1 events should be able to go ahead as planned.

It is believed that Dowden hasn’t changed his mind on this, with Sky Sports reporting that elite sportspeople will not have to follow this new measure if they travel to the UK for competition.

Real Madrid directors had, though, made preparations in case the second leg was to be played outside of England, perhaps in Lisbon – where the rest of the Champions League will take place.

Los Blancos are also ready for the return to training, where they’ll have further coronavirus tests from UEFA.

Source: MARCA