



Friday saw a field of 18 playing in the Montgo Bogey competition sponsored by Caz and Alan Lowans. Members are starting to come back to join us and Shane Fitzsimmons played as a guest.

It was good to see Sally and Keith Cottrell again. The weather was hot and so was George Braddick’s game. He came first with a score of 3 up, he also had nearest the pin on the 3rd and scored twos on the 3rd and 16th holes. Second was Ros Fletcher also 3 up, she also had nearest the pin on the 16th.

Keeping it in the family was Jimmy Fletcher who was 3rd on 2 up. 4th was Sue Burman on level also on countback from Ilona Mathieu.

Next week’s competition is the Yorkshire Rosebowl sponsored by Gordon Gleeson