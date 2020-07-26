



Your garage space is one of the areas in your home that can increase its property value. This is the reason why it is a good idea to upgrade your garage, not only to be more functional but to be more aesthetically pleasing as well. In line with this, below are some of the garage upgrades that you probably didn’t know you needed.

Garage Door Refurbishment

You may not put a lot of attention into your garage door but you may already need to get a new one. Keep in mind that the style or condition of your garage door significantly contributes to the overall curb appeal of your home since it is visible from the street. Aside from the style and condition of your garage door, if you need some muscle to open or close it manually, then there is a great chance that it is already outdated.

Explore garage doors that can be operated automatically not only for your convenience but for your safety too, as you can control these modern doors using an app on your phone. On the other hand, if you have a detached garage, you may need to look into the installation of a walk-through door to eliminate the need for you to open and close your main garage door every time.

Garage Floor Makeover

Aside from your garage door, you also need to focus on your garage floor because you may not be aware that it is also already due for an upgrade. As much as possible, ensure that your garage floor is slip-proof to reduce the risk of a fall hazard. To do so, you can texture the concrete itself or use an epoxy flake finish.

The latter paves the way for an epoxy garage floor that is easy to clean, durable, and most importantly, slip-resistant. The best part about an epoxy finish is that it boasts of an attractive appearance too.

Garage Insulation

An insulated garage will allow you to work on any tasks or projects in it without having to be mindful of the outside weather conditions, regardless if it is too hot or cold. A well-insulated garage will offer better protection for your car too. Thereby, in doing so, make sure to insulate not only the walls but the ceiling as well.

Don’t forget to insulate your garage door too with an insulation kit that is generally available in most home improvement stores. In case you are insulating your garage door yourself, the overall process will only take an hour or less to complete.

Apart from being properly insulated, it is also imperative that your garage is well ventilated. Install a carbon monoxide detector to determine the level of carbon monoxide in your garage and alert you of any unsafe condition.

Garage Storage Solutions

It is often the case that people store most of their clutter in their garage and if this is also the case for you, then it is a wise move to invest in smart storage solutions in your garage. To do so, you can go for heavy-duty wire shelves or other freestanding shelves that go perfectly with large bins. For safety purposes, secure these shelves to the wall.

On the other hand, you can also try to add a room above your existing garage, specifically intended as a storage space. In case you intend to make it into a functional room, you need to ensure that electrical wiring and even plumbing are in place. This is a way of ensuring that your existing garage structure allows you to do so. Another option is to add a storage loft in your existing garage to pave the way for additional space for all your belongings.

Ample Lighting

Finally, it is a good idea to ensure that your garage space has ample lighting and a sufficient number of electrical sockets too. A well-illuminated garage is essential for safety and security purposes, plus it is more convenient to work on projects in your garage if you have proper lighting conditions.

You may have been taking your garage space for granted for quite some time now and you might not be aware that it already needs to be upgraded. Thus, take time to assess whether your garage door already needs to be refurbished or whether your garage floor already needs a makeover.

Also think about insulating your garage, as well as adding in some smart storage solutions with ample lighting. In the end, your efforts in sprucing up your garage will be worth it because it can surely add to the value of your property.