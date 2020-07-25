Stars Cactus completes fromthehorsesmouth.info Ascot treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Simon Crisford trained Star Cactus (6-1) was a winning tip at Ascot on Saturday – completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info treble – in a Class 4 Nursery under in-form jockey Andrea Atzeni.

Star Cactus, who cost $190,000 as a yearling, kept on gamely in the 7 furlongs race to gain a head victory over Collinsbay (11-4) in a nip and tuck head-to-head approaching the winning post, with Temple Bruer (11-2) third.

Atzeni said of Star Cactus, backed down from 8-1: “She travelled quite nicely and it was a good performance. It looks like she could stay further. She is a proper fast ground filly.”

On Enable, who won the King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth Qipco, ridden by fellow jockey Frankie Dettori, Atzeni said: “Its unbelievable and we are lucky to have her in our sport.”

Tinker Toy (4-9) was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Doncaster (4.55) beating Lyric Gold (5-1); Moonlight Mo ran third at 125-1.

Simon Crisford trained Laabeeb (8-13) was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Newmarket, under jockey Jack Mitchell.

Nuits St Georges (15-8) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Newmarket (5.10).

