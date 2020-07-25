



23rd July 2020 – It was round two of the La Marina Society Summer Cup, held at the Vistabella Golf course. The course with its challenging greens was no match for today’s members and guests as most of them came into the clubhouse with good scores. A most enjoyable days golfing was had by all.

Taking the Gold Division with 36 points was John Brastock, with Barry Thoroughgood and Alan Janes close on his heels with 35 points each.

The Silver Division was won by Sarah McCabe with 40 points, just beating Dave Moore who scored 39 points. We had three players win nearest the pin, hole 2 was Jimmy Scott, Hole 7 was Dave Moore and hole 15 was Sarah McCabe, unfortunately for them but lucky for the rest of us, the 2s pot will be rolled over to the next game.

A big thank you, to La Marina Sports complex was laying on our after game refreshments.

Our next game, which will be the 3rd round of the Summer Cup will be at El Plantio, 6th August, tee time 9.44.

New Members are always welcome, please contact our Secretary Jeff Wiszniewski at jeffwiz999@gmail.com.