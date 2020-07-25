



There’s a way for business owners to take full control of their products and services, bringing their own brands to the forefront, all at a much cheaper cost.

They’re receiving high-quality services that give them a suite of new products ready to go with all with their own logos that draw the end-users attention directly to them.

It doesn’t matter if they’re a real estate business, tech company, or even a small food chain. They’re utilizing White Labeling, an innovative way to expand their product offerings exponentially and reach customers like never before.

What is White Labeling

A white label is a fully functional yet unbranded product, website, platform, or service that can be sold to a business, who can then stamp it with their own brands, identity, and logos. Essentially, a white label is a ready-made service or product sold as a template for a business to sell as their own.

For example, let’s say there’s a tech company called “Skill Technology”, and they need to break into the antivirus software market. A white label company can fully develop an antivirus software with no branding at all, and then the tech company can brand that antivirus software with the “Skill Technology” logo.

From there “Skill Technology Antivirus Solutions” can hit the store shelves and looks to users like a “Skill Technology” original. This can have several benefits like delivering a premier product for a company without the cost and time of development.

White labeling isn’t just limited to software, there are tons of services in almost every industry, providing everything from batteries that can be sold in grocery stores, to white label real estate crowdfunding platforms that can form the infrastructure of entire businesses.

Here’s Why it Matters

Businesses who take advantage of white label software are receiving ready-made services that can be directly tailored to their own brand identity. They won’t have to worry about development time, sink in extra costs, or worry about things not working right.

Everything is built from the ground up and tested, and ready for the company to mark as their own. This is changing industries like real estate because it’s centering all of the attention on the business themselves.

White labeling raises awareness of the company’s brand by associating it with multiple high-quality offerings. It gives businesses the choice of what products and services they want their logos to be attached to and opens the possibilities for aggressive expansion into other fields.

A company specializing in cereal can expand to selling wine, food products, and canned goods instantly, and most of the time can guarantee a strong ROI.

Large investments are considerably reduced allowing companies to focus on marketing those products with their own names attached. Talented developers take care of the legwork, while businesses rake in the advantages. End-user consumers don’t know or care which products and services are white-label, all they see are the logos that businesses want to market and bring attention to.