



It seems that the light at the end of the tunnel is increasingly farther away after a critical week at Fuenlabrada football club where 12 new positive cases of coronavirus have occurred in the last day as their problems with the final Division 2B league game of the season with Deportivo de la Coruña, also continue to rumble on.

Their final match of the LaLiga SmartBank season against Deportivo on Monday was postponed after several of their players tested positive for COVID-19. The first-team squad remain isolated in A Coruna, but the club have now discovered positive cases back in Madrid.

The club said in a statement:

“From CF Fuenlabrada we want to express our deep pain and concern about the results of the last PCR tests carried out that now show a total of 28 positives in CF Fuenlabrada”.

There are a total of 12 new cases in the last 24 hours. Four of the new cases are in Madrid and they have had no contact since the match against Elche on 17 July 17 The other eight new cases have been negative since Saturday the 18th and, after eight days, despite being isolated in their rooms for the last six days, on Friday the results were positive once again.

Related Article: Elche CF playoff place under threat

In addition, among the 12 new cases there were two people with antibodies who had previously been found to be clear of the disease but now they have tested positive in this latest test.

The club says that they are evaluating the measures to be taken in light of the situation they are experiencing and today they will initiate contacts with LaLiga.

On Friday, Fuenlabrada announced that one of their players had been taken to hospital in A Coruna and they had an update on his health on Saturday.

“The player remains in hospital, is in a stable condition and has non-serious symptoms derived from COVID-19,” the club added in their statement.