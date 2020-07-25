Dettori wins on Tsar fromthehorsesmouth.info selection at Ascot





Greenside (9-1) each-way tip placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori rode fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Tsar (9-4) to victory in the Class 2 Betfred Nifty Fifty handicap over 1 mile at Ascot on Saturday.

Trained by John Gosden, Tsar beat Dance Fever (10-1) with Evening Sun (11-4), back in third place.

Blue Mist, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot – with fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection Cliffs Of Capri (12-1) finishing a creditable second, with Cardsharp third, in the 19 runners field.

Roger Charlton-trained five-year-old, Blue Mist, owned by Khalid Abdullah, kept on inside the final furlong ahead of Cliffs Of Capri by 1 1/4 lengths, to bag the winner’s purse.

“He’s a lovely horse and has a great attitude. The race worked out well – he travelled beautifully – and has plenty of speed and talent,” said jockey Moore.

Exceptional (1.05) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection was a non-runner at Newmarket.

Henry Candy trained Greenside, ridden by Kieran Shoemark (9-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection ran third at York (3.15).

