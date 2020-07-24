



Mayor speaks out following ‘gossip’ the Vega Baja town has current registered cases of coronavirus

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron has spoken to The Leader following ‘gossip’ that the Vega Baja town has current registered cases of coronavirus amid the spike of COVID-19 in July.

“We have NO knowledge of coronavirus cases at present in Los Montesinos, in the town, nor on the La Herrada urbanisation,” said Mayor Butron.

Los Montesinos, which has under 5,000 inhabitants, have been active in COVID-19 protocol since the initial period of lockdown in mid-March.

The Ayuntamiento acted with twice-weekly disinfecting of the town and have continued with protocol from the Valencian government.

Los Montesinos local police have made aware to the population that masks should be worn at all times in the town at present, barring when dining or drinking in bars and restaurants.

“We must respect the rules,” said Mayor Butron.

As of July 23 outbreaks in the Valencian Community the number of infections has multiplied. According to the Ministry of Health on July 22, five outbreaks of coronavirus have been located, one of them at the Manises Hospital, with 19 positive cases.

In the city of Valencia two sources of infection have been registered, with six and four infected, respectively, in the town of Rótova there are four affected and in Sagunt three positive.

In addition, the one located on July 22 in Xirivella has increased, with nine people most affected, which places the total at 12 positives.

The department of Ana Barceló has corrected the information provided on July 22, regarding the outbreak in the town of Sant Joan d’Alacant and moves the location of the focus to the beach of San Juan in the Alicante capital.

Regarding the new positives, on July 22, 86 new cases confirmed with PCR have been added, making a total of 12,334 people affected since the pandemic began.

The last cases are divided into nine positives in Castelló, 28 in Alicante and 43 in the province of Valencia, to these we must add six unassigned cases.

Given these figures, the Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló, has pointed out that “the increase in positive cases that we are seeing in recent days is a clear call for caution from all citizens”, for which reason he insisted on that “we must not relax hygiene and virus prevention measures”.

The Valencian Community has registered 61 new discharges to patients with coronavirus since the last update, so that the total number of cured persons now stands at 17,886: 2,544 in Castelló, 5,948 Alicante and 9,393 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 63 people admitted: the province of Castelló remains at 14, with no ICU patients; 13 in the province of Alicante, 4 of them in the ICU; and 36 in the province of Valencia, 4 of them in the ICU.

Sanitat confirms that there have been no deaths from coronavirus since the last data update, so that the total number of deaths remains at 1,477 people.

By provinces, deaths are distributed as follows: 227 in the province of Castelló, 513 in that of Alicante and 737 in the province of Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 537,714, of which 406,894 have been through PCR and 130,820 through rapid tests.

The residences of the Valencian Community have not registered any deaths since June 25, so they are 28 days without deaths from coronavirus, as at July 23.

There are currently a positive case in 8 centres and three residences in the Valencian Community.