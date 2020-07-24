Leader Writer, Indie Angel, Nuits St Georges noted at Newmarket





By Andrew Atkinson

Leader Writer (3.25) carries top weight of 10st 12lb at Newmarket on Saturday in the Discover Newmarket Tours Handicap over 1 mile under jockey Alice Bond.

Trained by James Ferguson, Leader Writer (12-1) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info having won at Windsor last season and chalked up victory at Ascot in 2017.

Also noted is Goodwood Rebel (8st 11lb) receiving almost two stone from the top weight and worthy of each-way support.

Seven year old Blue de Vega (12.30) trained by Roger Cowell and ridden by Rossa Ryan is tipped each-way in a 5f C4 handicap after noted keeping on towards the finish in a C3 over 5f at Sandown Park this month.

Exceptional (1.05) trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by James Doyle is tipped to win the Class 2 Handicap over 6f

Wild Lion (1.40) trained by S. Bin Suroor and ridden by Callum Shepherd is tipped to land the EBF C5 Maiden Stakes over 7f, noted when second at Yarmouth over 6f in June.

Indie Angel (2.15). Declaring Love (2.50). Nicklaus (4.00). Labeebb (5.10). Nuits St Georges (5.10).

