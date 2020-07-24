



Jiménez makes history on European Tour

Miguel Ángel Jiménez made history last week when he equalled Sam Torrance’s record for appearances on the European Tour with his 706th start at the Betfred British Masters.

Jiménez added to a lengthy list of accolades on Wednesday when he hit his latest milestone on the European Tour, at Close House.

The Spaniard, who finished tied eighth at the Austrian Open three weeks ago, had not hidden his excitement at having the chance to break the record, and admitted ahead of the beginning of the UK Swing that it was a huge motivating factor in him continuing to compete on the European Tour circuit.

Setien to stay at Barca…..for now.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien will remain in charge for the Champions League matches but is not certain of his position beyond that.

The latest Barcelona news has centred on the Coach’s future just six months after his appointment, with his side surrendering their La Liga title to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan club will take on Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie – which is currently poised at 1-1 – in the Champions League at the Camp Nou next month, and still have an outside chance of European glory in a campaign which did not bring any domestic trophies.

Leeds United linked with Ibrahimovic and Cavani,

Leeds United have been linked with moves for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani. The Yorkshire club have secured a return to the Premier League, ending a 16-year wait to do so, and fans are getting very excited about the prospect of big signings. Owner Andrea Radrizzani is happy to stir up that excitement by openly talking about the two signings. The Swede is leaving AC Milan in August, while Cavani is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the Ligue 1 season.

Shane Warne not good enough for Accrington

Prior to becoming an international cricketing great, the Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was struggling in English Club cricket where he was deemed not good enough by Accrington of the Lancashire League.

Warne wasn’t even their first choice. He was only signed by Accrington as their professional player for the 1991 season because another player pulled out at the last minute.

“We had to sign Shane because we would have been fined by the Lancashire League if we didn’t have a pro by the first game of the season,” recalls Andy Barker, who was captain at the time. “So, by default, we ended up with Shane Warne.”