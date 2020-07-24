



LOS Montesinos, Alicante resident Helen Atkinson flew back to the UK to celebrate her parents 60th Diamond wedding anniversary on July 23.

“Massive Congratulations to mum and dad on their Diamond wedding anniversary,” Helen told The Leader.

Parents Derek and Kathleen who met as teenagers have two children in Helen and Andrew, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family are to celebrate their anniversary with a garden party in Preston, Lancashire.

Wedding anniversary dates depict wooden (5th), Tin (10th), Crystal (15th), China (20th), Silver (25th), Pearl (30th), Ruby (40th), Golden (50th) and Diamond 60th.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, Derek and Kath have not received a 60th anniversary card from The Queen, a tradition that began in 1917, arranged by the anniversaries office at Buckingham Palace.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said: “During operating restrictions caused by COVID-19 measures, our capacity is currently reduced and messages limited.

“Wedding anniversary messages since April are being processed as quickly as possible, but are severely delayed.”

Despite The Queen 60th anniversary message delay, Derek and Kath will receive one said the Buckingham Palace spokesperson: “A belated message will be sent as soon as possible. We are sorry for the disappointment this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Congratulations goes to Derek and Kath from The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper.