By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel Miguel have bolstered their Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 squad with the signing of Dani O’Rourke from Sportinge de Sanful Gencio (San Fulgencio).

Former CD Montesinos, Sporting Saladar and Almoradi star Dani (pictured right) speaks exclusively to The Leader following his move to Racing San Miguel who are hoping to reach the Preferente in the 2020-21 campaign. *Coming soon – The Leader – on the ball with local sports.