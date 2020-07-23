



After confirming an increase in the spread of coronavirus, originating from nightlife venues, Murcia has decided to prohibit the entry and exit of the town, of 30,000 inhabitants.

The Murcian municipality of Totana will return to phase 1 of the de-escalation after registering a significant number of positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, linked to nightlife venues , with a total of 55 infected.

As such, entering or leaving the town, of approximately 30,000 inhabitants, will be prohibited, all day centres will be closed and visits to care homes will be restricted, while the health centres will also be closed, except for care related to the pandemic .

This was announced this Thursday lunchtime by the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, after the extraordinary meeting of the post-Covid monitoring commission and the Governing Council, which made a special appeal to the Latin American community based in the region, which is responsible for over 60% of all infections.