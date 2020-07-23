



The Minister of Health is concerned about the rebound: “The increase in cases is a clear call for caution”

In the Alicante Province there are 13 people being treated in hospital, 4 of them in the ICU.

The Valencian Community has registered five new outbreaks in the last 24 hours and the number of new cases has increased to 86. The figures are of concern to the Ministry of Health.

Councillor Ana Barceló said that “the increase in positive cases that we are seeing in recent days is a clear call for caution from everybody, and we should not relax the measures of hygiene and virus prevention”.

These new outbreaks are in Manises, Sagunto, Rótova and two in Valencia. The outbreak in Manises is in the Hospital environment with 19 positive cases: “Cases are being followed”, the Ministry has said.

In Valencia two new outbreaks have also been confirmed, both related to social reasons and with six and four positive cases, respectively. In Sagunto there is also an outbreak with three positive cases at a workplace, while in Rótova there is an outbreak with four positive cases.

Compared to previous outbreaks, the Xirivella outbreak has increased with nine new cases, bringing the total to twelve.

All of these new outbreaks have increased the number of new cases to 86, bringing the total number of positives since the pandemic began to 12,334 people. By province, the number of new cases is: 9 in Castellón (1,719 in total); 28 in the province of Alicante (4,162 in total); 43 in the province of Valencia (6,443 in total) and 6 other unassigned cases.

There are currently 612 active cases, which represents 3.06% of the total positives. Valencian hospitals currently have 63 people admitted to hospital: the province of Castellón remains at 14, with no ICU patients; 13 in the province of Alicante, 4 of them in the ICU; and 36 in the province of Valencia, 4 of them in the ICU.

The good news is that the Valencian Community has registered 61 discharges of patients with coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of cured persons now stands at 17,886: 2,544 in Castellón, 5,948 Alicante and 9,393 in Valencia.

There have been no deaths from coronavirus since the last data update, so the total number of deaths remains at 1,477 people. By provinces: 227 in the province of Castellón, 513 in Alicante and 737 in the province of Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 537,714, of which 406,894 have been through PCR and 130,820 through rapid tests.

Update of the situation in care homes

The Community residences have not registered any deaths since June 25, so they are 28 days without deaths from coronavirus. There are currently positive cases in 8 centres: 1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in Alicante and 6 in the province of Valencia.

In the last day, three residents have tested positive and there are 3 residences under active sanitary control surveillance in the province of Valencia.

Situation across Spain

Health has reported 971 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths in the last 24 hours, which now total 28,429 since the pandemic began. Aragon ranks as the most affected community, with 415 new cases , followed by Catalonia with 182 and Madrid with 102.

The number of new cases is the highest number recorded since the end of the state of alarm