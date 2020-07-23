



By Andrew Atkinson

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically affected the cruise industry that has ended in cruise company CMV being placed into administration.

The itinerary for a cruise at CMV Magellen is advertised for Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The cruise should have been departing from Liverpool, to Dublin, and on to La Coruna/Santiago De Compostela; Cadiz for Seville, Gibraltar to Casablanca Marrakech, Morocco. To Lisbon, Portugal, Liverpool.

All holidays booked through the Essex based cruise company have been cancelled after the firm collapsed into administration.

South Quay Travel and Leisure Limited – which owned Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) – has fallen into administration after the coronavirus pandemic greatly affected the summer holiday industry.

Any holidays booked with the firm have been cancelled, and some customers might not get their money back.

CMV has offices and docks in Tilbury, as well as in Australia, France and Germany.

A statement on CMV’s website reads: “We are sorry to inform you that South Quay Travel Limited (“SQTL”) – which traded under the name Cruise & Maritime Voyages – was placed into administration on 20 July 2020.

“Please be aware that all bookings that have not taken place are cancelled.

“Customers that have booked a package holiday provided by SQTL through a travel agent should contact the travel agent in the first instance for further advice and assistance as they may have made alternative arrangements for you.”

It is thought that most if not all of the company’s 4,000 staff across the world will be made redundant.

Those who have booked holidays through a travel agent should be able to get their money back through them.

If you’ve booked a holiday with CMV that doesn’t involve flights, you should be able to get your money back. These holidays are protected by the ABTA.