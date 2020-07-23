Ascot glory awaits Italian superstar Frankie





By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori who was crowned champion jockey at Royal Ascot in June, his seventh jockey’s title at the annual classic meeting, returns on Saturday – with glory awaiting the Italian superstar.

Enable (3.35) tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info will line up in a four horse Qipco King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes over 1m 3f, with Dettori up.

John Gosden trained mare Enable won the Group 1 in 2019, beating Crystal Ocean by a neck in a thrilling race. Dettori will ride six-year-old Enable for the 15th consecutive time.

Aidan O’Brien trained 2019 Juddmonte International winner four-year-old Japan, who finished behind Enable in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown goes to post, under Ryan Moore.

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien also saddles Anthony Van Dyck, with Oisin Murphy up, and Sovereign. Anthony Van Dyck, winner of the 2019 Derby, and Sovereign a 33-1 Irish Derby victor, finished third in the Group 3 International Vintage Crop Stakes at the Curragh in June.

Magical swerves the line up in preference to run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday.

William Haggas trained Mayaas (12.40) ridden by Tom Marquand, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the EBF Maiden Stakes, having finished fourth on a debut run.

Dettori rides Isle Of May (1.15) in the EBF Fillies C5 race over 7 furlongs. John Gosden trained Isle Of May ran second on its debut run this month at Newmarket.

Saeiqa (1.50) trained by Gosden and ridden by Dettori are tipped to win the Betfred C1 Listed Stakes over 7f, having finished third of 15 at Royal Ascot in June.

Spanish City (2.25) (16-1) trained by Roger Varian is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the 20 runners Moet & Chandon C2 Handicap, over 7f.

Jamie Osborne trained Cliffs Of Capri (2.25) ridden by Doug Costello, is worthy of each-way support in the Moet & Chandon, after finishing fourth of 23 at Royal Ascot in June, and won at Meydan in February.

Tsar (3.00) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the C2 Betfred Handicap over 1m.

Tsar won a Class 3 at Yarmouth this month over 1m and won at Newcastle over 1m in October.

Hugh Palmer trained Power Of States (4.10) third of 17 at Doncaster this month over 1m 3f is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Betfred.com Handicap over 1m 3f, under William Buick.

Simon Crisford trained Star Cactus (4.45) ridden by Andrea Atzeni is tipped to win the Class 4 Nursery over 7 furlongs.

Young Merlin (5.20) trained by Roger Charlton and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the C3 1m 7f Handicap.

Young Merlin ran second at York over 2m this month, second at Sandown Park in June over 1m 6f and won at Sandown over 1m 6f in July 2019.

