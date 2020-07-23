



Crazy new health trends enter the public spotlight every year. Most of them don’t last long, but some of them end up sticking around. Usually because they have something genuinely useful to offer.

Well, CBD has been around since 2018. You can make that time much longer if you consider it an extension of the medical marijuana movement. Regardless of how you see it, it appears that CBD is here to stay. But the question is: should you try it? Well, here are some reasons why the answer might be yes.

1 – It is not intoxicating

Let’s get this out of the way. CBD is not intoxicating in any way. Yes, the substance is derived from hemp, which is a type of cannabis plant. But CBD by itself won’t make you stoned or alter your perception of reality. The worst CBD can do is make you drowsy, and that only happens if you use large doses. Plus, if you are trying to get some sleep, being drowsy is actually a benefit.

2 – It is not addictive

If you are worried, you should know that CBD poses no risk of addiction. This is according to a review of the available literature executed by the World Health Organization a couple of years ago. That review is one of the reasons why there has been a wave of CBD legalization around the world. According to the WHO, CBD poses no risk of causing addiction or chemical dependency.

3 – It helps with anxiety

One of the most well-known benefits of CBD is its anxiolytic properties. The substance helps lower the levels of stress hormones in your bloodstream, which are the driving cause behind most of the symptoms of anxiety. And it does all that while being much safer than most other types of anxiety medication and causing fewer side effects.

4 – It helps with stress

Since stress and anxiety are triggered by many of the same hormones, it’s no surprise that CBD affects both. On top of impacting your hormonal levels, CBD also lowers your blood pressure, further inducing a feeling of relaxation.

5 – It helps with pain

CBD acts as both an anti-inflammatory and an analgesic. This means that, in many cases, CBD can treat both the cause and the symptoms of pain. It can help reduce the symptoms of chronic pain syndromes, as well as reduce the pain and inflammation caused by conditions like arthritis.

However, you should keep in mind that CBD can interact with certain types of medication. If you have a chronic condition like arthritis, you should never start taking CBD without talking to your doctor first.

6 – It improves coffee

A large part of the global population takes at least one cup of coffee a day. There are two problems with that. First, caffeine is addictive, and trying to stop can have you dealing with withdrawal for as long as ten days. Second, caffeine is anxiogenic — it makes both stress and anxiety worse.

That often puts people who suffer from anxiety in a tough position. They should stop coffee, but they don’t want to deal with the withdrawal. They also may not want to give up their beloved drink. If you are in that position, here’s some good news: you can mix CBD and coffee together. When you combine the substances, you get the extra energy from the caffeine, without dealing with the anxiety side effects.

