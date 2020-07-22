



The summer transfer window of 2020 is likely to be very different to those we usually see. First of all, the teams may not have funds to throw around like we normally see after football has been played behind closed doors for so long. The likelihood is that this will continue in some parts of Europe until the end of the year, with October a date the Premier League are hoping to welcome fans back.

Then we have teams competing in the Champions League in August, leagues only just coming to an end, so there is likely to be a number of ways in which this window is different.

Will that stop the spending all together? The guess is no, and here are some big summer moves involving the Premier League that we could see happen.

Manchester City’s Defensive Changes

We could see as many as three transfers involving Manchester City and their hope of improving the side defensively. Rumoured to be on their way out are Kyle Walker, who is looking at a move to Italy and John Stones, who could be on his way to Arsenal.

In to replace them and shore things up could be Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, who City have been interested in for the past few weeks. There seems set to be a shakeup at City, which could involve numerous pieces of the puzzle moving around.

City have been rumoured with Lionel Messi, although this does seem to be some way off happening at this stage.

Liverpool to Add Depth

Liverpool have just won the Premier League at a canter, so finding players for their first eleven isn’t something they need to do. Instead, quality depth is their aim this summer with two players mentioned as potential arrivals.

Adama Traore from Wolves is a name mentioned, he would fit perfectly into the speed that Liverpool play at and in some ways is the perfect sub with his speed that can terrorise tired defenders.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is another to be mentioned, again, with a view to give Liverpool more options and strengthen their bench. He also brings vital European experience with him too which will help.

Chelsea to Add German Duo

It seems Frank Lampard will be spending this summer, he’s already brought on German to the club and another is likely. Timo Werner has already agreed terms to join as their number on striker and in behind he will have Kai Havertz to provide him with chances.

These two will add plenty to Chelsea at a time when the top four is very open away from Liverpool and Manchester City. A big summer could help Chelsea move forward and be the one that others have to chase down if they want to be in the top four.