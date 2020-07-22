



The world will never be the same again. It is an obvious conclusion in terms of the consequences of the COVID-19 virus. Many companies have made the decision to stay online until the end of the year. The offices are empty and so are the educational institutions. Students communicate with their teachers and peers using online tools and adapt to the new reality.

What are the main changes that schools have to accept? Even though there are not many of them, they make a dramatic difference but you can always use EssayDoc to avoid any problems with writings.

No After Class Talks

The process of studying does not solely consist of attending classes and doing homework. Informal communication is a significant part as well. Students learn how to approach teachers and ask them questions, how to discuss the topics that are debatable, and how to make sure they understand tasks correctly.

It is not surprising that students tend to build the impression of a class on a teacher’s personality. In case a math teacher can’t interest the students in the subject, most of them will come to the conclusion that math is boring. The communication that takes place after the class can change their mind.

Furthermore, it is something that creates the feeling of community that plays a crucial role in the self-identification of every student.

Checking Homework Assignments

The online format of studying gives students many possible options to cheat. Sometimes, teachers turn on their creativity to make sure that students have understood and learned the material properly.

There was a recent case when a teacher asked his students to close their eyes and answer the questions before the laptop camera. By doing so, they were not able to use the internet to find the right answers. It is rather an exception to the rule but, nonetheless, the online format makes it harder for teachers to objectively evaluate the progress of students. To get a best mark for writing use our Custom Writing Service.

Schedule Disaster

It may seem that online format gives students the opportunity to become more effective in terms of spending their time. Now they don’t have to spend time on the commute and long chats with friends. In reality, students find it more challenging to organize their plans effectively.

They have the false illusion of having that additional time they don’t really have. Similarly, they make wrong choices and focus on minor tasks instead of taking care of more complex ones. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that teachers have this false illusion as well thinking that students now have a lot of free time. Eventually, they increase the number of assignments.

Again, there is a lack of communication between the two parties which results in mutual disappointment.