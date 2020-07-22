More than 200 children start Orihuela Summer Schools





The Councillor for Education, Ramón López, visited the Playas de Orihuela school in Orihuela Costa on Monday for the start of the Orihuela 2020 Summer School. He was accompanied by the director of the Summer School, F. Andrés Marín and the director of the Playas de Orihuela center, Francisco De La Peña.

Ramón López said that “a total of 200 boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 12 are enjoying the Orihuela Summer Schools, a recreational and leisure training alternative, which will allow mothers and fathers to leave their children in a safe environment during the working day.

The schools in Orihuela where Summer Schools are now underway are Playas de Orihuela, Villar Palasí, Fernando Loaces, Miguel Hernández and Virgen de Pilar de La Campaneta.

The registration period is still open for the month of August with the fortnights from 3 to 14 and from 17 to 31, so that parents who wish can still register through everanoorihuela2020@gmail.com or by calling: 615 18 99 78.