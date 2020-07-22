Gunman disarmed in Los Alcázares





Just days after arresting a man who threatened members of the public with an axe, with an agent injured in the process, the Los Alcázares Local Police were required to disarm a man who was threatening pedestrians with a gun and knife.

Despite the pistol turning out to be an imitation gun it bore all of the characteristics, the same weight, size and material as a real firearm. According to local police sources, the detainee was very irate and was high on drugs. At one point he threw a flowerpot at one of the Civil Guard vehicles, as it arrived to support the local police.