



2020 Goodwood Cup Stradivarius tilt to land fourth consecutive win

By Andrew Atkinson

Glorious Goodwood 2020 is looming with the five-day festival annual meeting featuring 38 races, during July 28-August 1 – without public racing spectators.

Three Group 1 races are showcased, with the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes highlighted.

The 2 miles Goodwood Cup is the feature race on July 28, sponsored by Al Shaqab. The 1 mile Qatar Sussex Stakes on July 29 and the Group 1m 2f Qatar Nassau Stakes over 1m2f for fillies is on July 30.

Four days of Glorious Goodwood 2020 will take place behind closed doors. August 1 will see 5,000 people return to a racecourse for the first time in Britain following lockdown in March. No racegoing spectators are allowed.

Attendances, peaking at over 100,000 over the five day period, will not occur this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public are prohibited to attend, due to the coronavirus situation being ongoing. 4,000 Goodwood members, along with officials, owners and trainers are the chosen privileged.

The 2020 Goodwood Cup will see Stradivarius go to post with a tilt of landing a fourth consecutive win in the Group 1 race on July 28.

The 2020 Qatar Sussex Stakes on July 29 sees unbeaten Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Siskin, Mohaather and Kameko go to post.

Noted in the King George Qatar Stakes on July 31, are Baattash and Deidre in the Nassau Stakes on July 30.

