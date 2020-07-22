



Due to Covid-19, many people are trying to figure out different ways in which they can get in shape at home. There are many different ways to get fit without going to the gym. In fact, your living room or bedroom can be the perfect workout space. Best part it’s FREE! In this article, I will be giving you my personal favourite US combat sports and other sports I engage in to keep a healthy mind and body.

Let’s take a look.

Boxing

Boxing can help reduce stress, boost self-confidence, and helps you work on creating limits.

This great exercise raises the heart-beat making it a super cardio workout.

Here are a few tips for safe boxing at home:

Make sure that the clothes you wear are light, breathable, allow for movement, and fit well.

Equipment

If you have someone at home to train with, like a partner or spouse, you should try to get a punching bag, punching gloves, and a mouthguard. This basic equipment will help you get started and will maximize your training. If you dont have a punching bag you can buy one online and while you wait for it to arrive, focus on body movements and technique.

Although Covid may mean gyms are closed you can find great US combat sports classes online for free!

Yoga

There are many benefits to doing yoga. Yoga helps release stress, help with posture, calm the mind, and balance the body. Yoga can be adjusted for any person regardless of age, physical ability, or flexibility.

You can easily find clothing, equipment, and different classes online. You will want to wear comfortable clothes that you can move in, like yoga pants and a comfortable top.

A yoga mat is very important. This supports your body and helps prevent slipping on the floor. Don’t just get a cheap one find a nice thick and durable yoga mat so you enjoy this part of your day.

Cardio workouts

Cardio is very good for people who are looking to lose weight and increase their stamina. Here are some things you need in order to optimize a cardio workout:

Weights – Cardio exercise doesn’t emphasize using heavyweights. For a cardio workout, you don’t even need weights. However, in order to maximize your workout, it’s a good idea to have a pair of light hand weights available to you use in order to increase the resistance.

Resistance bands – if you don’t want to add weights consider adding resistance bands to improve flexibility and encourage stretching before and after workouts.

A yoga mat Having a little bit of cushion underneath you will make your workout more comfortable especially if you do workouts that require you to get down on the floor.

The Takeaway

Even though Covid-19 has us all cooped up in our houses, there are many options out there to help you get in shape from home. All it takes is some self-discipline and dedication. Find the type of workout that works for you and go for it.