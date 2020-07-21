Zero sacrifice in Pilar de la Horadada Department of Animal Protection





By Andrew Atkinson

The Department of Animal Protection has reduced animals present in the municipal shelter by 50 per cent in the last year.

The municipality of Pilar de la Horadada has gone from having 34 dogs in the hostel in the month of July 2019, to having 17 dogs in the same month of July 2020.

On May 28, 2020, a contract was signed with the company ANGUIMAR for 76,835 euros per year for the provision of the service of collection, transfer and maintenance of abandoned or wandering pets in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada.

This service is provided every day of the year available to the City Council 24 hours a day.

The Councillor for Animal Protection, Pedro Miguel Moya Albaladejo said: “I am grateful to the different animal protectors in the municipality for the great work they are carrying out, especially in adopting animals.”

At the same time, he said that the ‘Castration and Sterilisation of Cats with Owner’ campaign will begin soon, followed by the different annual Animal Protection campaigns.

Councillor Moya encourages all citizens of Pilar de la Horadada to adopt pets, rather than buy them, and asks for responsibility.