



Report and photographs by Andrew Atkinson, Torrevieja

Thousands of beachgoers flocked to the Costa Blanca south beaches of Torrevieja as temperatures hit 30 degrees in Spain.

At times the beach was full at Playa del Cura as the summer holiday season hots up with sunbathing numbers continue to increase following the three month coronavirus lockdown in March, with queues forming in designated entry areas.

The Spanish Government has put in place strict measures of protocol, with bathing areas lined-out on beaches and monitors in place to make sure health and safety guidelines are adhered to.

Torrevieja council have also employed personnel to disinfect areas, when people arrive and depart from beaches.

Bathers and swimmers were adhering health and safety guidelines on Torrevieja playa del Cura beaches that initially reopened in June, following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown.

Three people have sadly died after being caught up in dangerous riptides at La Mata beach, Torrevieja, after entering the Mediterranean sea, despite the flying of red no entry flags.

Mandatory masks have to be worn in public areas where you cannot keep between one and a half, to two metres distance.

However, this does not apply on beaches, where bathing areas are marked out under coronavirus safety guidelines.

Lifeguards are employed at Torrevieja beaches, between 11am-7pm, as holidaymakers head to bask in Spain.

Signs are in place with the relevant coronavirus guidelines.

Resident Spanish, including Madridians who arrive on the Costa Blanca south each summer for annual monthly vacations and other European nationals present, have seen business growth in hotels, bars and restaurants having been a ghost town in June.

In Murcia two beaches on the Mar Menor were deemed unsafe for bathing, due to the poor water quality.

Results from tests carried out proved to be ‘technically suitable’ for bathing on beaches – with the exceptions of Estrella de Mar and Los Urrutias beaches, that lead to people opting to use coastal beaches.