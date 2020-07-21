



By Andrew Atkinson

Gary Lineker – the face of Walkers Crisps – would have been reaching for a red card if he had been asked to pay 4€ for a bag of Golden Wonder!

Aberdeen airport are alleged to be charging 4€ for a bag of Golden Wonder crisps, according to Phillip Stephen, who exclusively told The Leader: “There was nothing ‘golden’ about the 4€ price.

“It’s crazy – as you can go next door to WH Smith’s and buy a bag for €2.25. But, due to coronavirus they were shut.”

Phillip, from Aberdeen, who is on vacation in Los Montesinos, Alicante, said: “In Aberdeen the same bag of crisps is €1 (85p).”

“A Golden Wonder bag of crisps cost 50cents in Dial Prix supermarket in Los Montesinos,” said Phillip.

Former England, Leicester, Everton, Barcelona and Spurs star Lineker is reportedly paid £1.5m a year for being the face of Walkers, where he first fronted the snack in 1994.

“I found Aberdeen airport a rip off for the tourists – especially so during the coronavirus situation,” added Phillip.