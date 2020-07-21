



Home security is all about family safety. Are you comfortable and safe as you wish to be? Your safety should always come first. There are over 2.5 million homes invasions that are reported every year and there are over 2500 cars being stolen every year.

In that case, you need to secure your homestead with every security measure you can get. But the best is getting a security dog. A security dog will surely protect your property.

Doberman pinscher

This dog’s reputation precedes the breed as the ultimate guard dog. The dog breed is very intelligent, determined, loyal, fearless and vigilant. The Doberman has been serving as the security in Germany since the 19th century. However, it encompasses a muscular stature that comes with high speed and endurance. Moreover, the dog has effective attacks when it is endangered by threatening strangers.

German shepherd

Well, as we all expect, there is no list that comes with security dogs without the German shepherd breed. This second highest sought security dog is popular in the USA. Most people opt for the German shepherd simply because it is intelligent, obedient, unparalleled strength.

In addition, it is a brilliant dog simply because it can adapt to any task. Above all, the German shepherd is actually a very good security dog to have. There’s also a German shepherd slot at the best online casinos, also known as meilleurs casinos en ligne in French.

Pit bull

Well, this is one of the fiercest dogs. And when it comes to offering security, surely it is an excellent house pet. Even though they are very vicious, the Pit Bull is very gentle with their owners.

They can be the best guard especially when they are trained correctly and treated well. Therefore, you need to secure your property with the best pet that can be your friend as well. All you need to do is to treat it well regardless.