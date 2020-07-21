



Fury and AJ in Marbella

By Andrew Atkinson

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua – both in Mallorca on holiday – met as The Gypsy King Tyson was driving and masked AJ walking on the pavement.

Fury, on vacation with wife Paris, and AJ, are set to meet on a unifying heavyweight belt fight in 2021.

After WBC champion Fury and the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion AJ spoke, AJ wrote on Twitter: “Sweeeeeeeeeeeet Caroline!! Ohhhh ohhh ohhhhh.”

The Fury v AJ fight was confirmed by the Gypsy King. Fury said: “Hello there, I’ve just got off the phone with Daniel Kinahan. He’s just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed.

“Get up there my boy! Big shout out Dan, he got this done, literally over the line. A two-fight deal, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua next year.

“One problem: I’ve just got to smash Deontay Wilder’s face right in in the next fight – and then we go into the Joshua fight next year.

“So there we are, the Gypsy King vs AJ is on for next year, but there is a hurdle in the road called the Bronze Bomber, aka the knockout king.

“I will get onto him and knock him spark out, and then we’ll get onto the big fight.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said of a showdown with Fury: “We’re making great progress. There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

“It’s fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties.”

Morecamble based Fury’s unprecedented comeback to boxing amid drugs after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, has seen him face Deontay Wilder twice, drawing with the American in 2018, prior to taking the WBC belt off him in February – chalking up an unbeaten record in 31 professional fights, winning 21 of them by KO.

AJ, unbeaten in 22 professional fights, prior to getting knocked down by Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden, New York in 2019, regained the belts back in in Saudi Arabia in December.