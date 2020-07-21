O’Sullivan talk of retirement at 60 and Trump out to entertain





Snooker: World championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan who threatened to pull out of the 2020 World Snooker Championship, due to spectators being allowed at The Crucible amid COVID-19, has revealed he could carry on until aged 60.

The Government announced that the world championship will be one of four test events as they look to ease live audiences back into sport, with spectators present.

Rocket Ronnie, who told me over a decade ago that he’d rather be potting plants, than balls, had questioned the presence of spectators due to the coronavirus, saying he ‘wouldn’t feel good about that’.

Granddad O’Sullivan, 44, hoping to pot a sixth world title,

believes crowds should not be in an indoor area until at least 2021 and reportedly dubbed the Government idea ‘insane’.

Football, cricket and snooker will see a limited number of spectators return to venues, after behind closed doors fixtures returning in June, amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in mid-March.

O’Sullivan, who will be playing in the world championship, says he could remain on the Green baize circuit until possibly aged 60, citing a lack of competition and players coming through the ranks.

“I’m a granddad,” said O’Sullivan, who spends little time practising, yet still winning tournaments.

The 2020 world championship delayed from April, due to the coronavirus crisis, will start on July 31 in Sheffield. Defending champion Judd Trump will play his first round match on July 31, with Kyren Wilson, Mark Wiliams, Stuart Bingham and Ding Junui also playing on the opening day. O’Sullivan begins his quest on August 2 and plays to completion on August 3.

World number one Trump told WST of his crowd-pleasing approach: “If everyone played that style, people will get bored.

“For me, it’s something I enjoy doing. I’m never going to change my game to end up being a really tactical player as I get older.

“I think I’d rather just fall off the tour and go and do something else than do that. I’ve always had the crowd in my head.

“I always want to put on a show for them and when I’m playing I don’t want anyone to be bored. I always want to entertain the people.”

O’Sullivan’s threat to pull out of the world championship was potted by Ali Carter, who has been runner-up in 2008 and 2012, when losing against the Rocket. Carter, ranked world number 18, replied with the comment: ‘Yawn’.