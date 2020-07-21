



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos is offering a free course for Supervisors in Child and Youth Educational Leisure Activities through the Vega Baja Economic Development Consortium (CONVEGA).

It is intended for people who are aged between 18-29 years and who are registered in the Youth Guarantee scheme.

The course will teach students how to use essential tools and programs in an office’s administrative and work environment, also training in Social Skills and Employability to improve your opportunities in the labour market.

“The training begins in the Los Montesinos Civic Centre on September 8 and ends on November 17, 2020,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

Those interested can register at: http://www.convega.com/pice/