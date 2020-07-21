The magazine ‘France Football’ has made it official, that it will not be holding the Ballon d’Or in 2020 because “it is not a normal year”
The magazine France Football made it official on Monday informing the football world that there will be no Ballon d’Or 2020, because this “is not a normal year.” The French publication has made the decision due to the exceptional circumstances created by the coronavirus crisis.
The publication listed it’s reasons for not awarding the Ballon d’Or
- Because such a unique year cannot, and should not, be treated as an ordinary year. When in doubt, it is better to abstain than to persist.
- Because the Golden Ball trophy includes many other values, such as exemplary conduct, solidarity and responsibility, in addition to sporting excellence.
- Because the impartiality that prevails for this honorary title could not be preserved, particularly at the statistical level, since all the candidates for the award could not be judged in the same manner, since some saw their season radically interrupted, others not.
- Because we did not want to place an indelible asterisk on the prize in the style of “trophy won in exceptional circumstances due to the health crisis of Covid-19”.
- Because only two months (January and February), of the eleven generally required to form an opinion and decide is too little a period to evaluate and judge. It would not be worthy of our history.
- Due to our 220 juries (men and women alike) spread throughout the world, some may have been distracted or diverted from their mission due to other priorities and emergencies that must be managed.
- Because BO’s story is too valuable to risk damaging it with a shaky exercise. In these hectic times, taking a break is a necessity so that football, as a whole can recover it’s momentum, passion and emotion.