



The magazine ‘France Football’ has made it official, that it will not be holding the Ballon d’Or in 2020 because “it is not a normal year”

This award will not be presented for the first time since its inception in 1956.

The magazine France Football made it official on Monday informing the football world that there will be no Ballon d’Or 2020, because this “is not a normal year.” The French publication has made the decision due to the exceptional circumstances created by the coronavirus crisis.

It will be the first time since its inception in 1956 that the award has not been presented..

The publication listed it’s reasons for not awarding the Ballon d’Or