



By Andrew Atkinson

Club Deportivo Cox have signed goalkeeper Juanma Romero Rodríguez in a move from Callosa Deportivo B ahead of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 2020-21 season.

Shot-stopper Juanma has a plethora of experience, having played at Callosa B, Atlético de Catral and CD Dolores, that boosts the CD Cox squad.

CD Cox manager Juanan Cases has retained the majority of the squad from the coronovirus affected 2019-20 campaign at the Municipal Field of San Fernando.

Cases is to bolster the squad further for the forthcoming season adding to the signing of keeper Juanma Romero at CD Cox.

Callosa Deportivo B have retained captains Alex Monera and Alex Bonillo who have signed new contracts for the 2020-21 season and brought in new striker Hutch.