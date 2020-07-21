



Gambling has been a part of our history for civilisations as archaeologists have found remnants of gambling activity that dates all the way back to the time of the Romans. Gambling has come a long way – from one simple reel to an array of online slots today. There’s nothing quite as captivating as a multi-line slot when it comes to taking a shot at winning a life-changing jackpot prize, which is what makes slots so popular. It’s incredible to witness just how much online slots have evolved over the last few years.

The First Slot Machines

The very first slot machine was invented in the United States of America and is famously known as ‘Liberty Bell’. Back in those days, the slot machines would only give out a humble prize of a few cents; a far cry from the millions of dollars you can win with today’s jackpots.

Horseshoe And Bells

The first few slot machines were kept rather simple in design – the symbols were instantly recognisable as the suits of a card, but horseshoes and bells were also added to the mix. As the first slot machines to ever be invented, there was only one reel and it took a couple more years until the slot machine evolved to what we know today.

The Classic Fruit Machine

While the first slot machine was successful, it was the classic fruit machine that really brought slot games into fruition. This multi-line slot game added more excitement to the mix as the revellers watched the symbols spin before their eyes, hoping that the high-paying symbols would make a match. It was this suspense that brought people back for more!

Birth Of The Video Slot

As technology started to evolve during the 70s, game developers found ways to revolutionise the slot machines even more. The first ever video slot was developed by Fortune Coin in the fabulous Las Vegas – the birthplace of casino resorts. With the birth of the video slot, developers were able to add a wealth of different slot symbols to create something new for players each time a new game came out. Soon, the casinos of Las Vegas were teeming with these vibrant slot machines.

Gambling Takes Over The Internet

Game developers quickly saw an opportunity with the boom of the internet in the 90s. The first casino games that you could play online were the more classic roulette and blackjack games, but slot games dominated the internet once they were introduced.

A Kaleidoscope of Genres

The internet provides easy access for anyone to enter the casino market, so it was not long until the industry became saturated. This meant more tough competition for game developers which led to an explosion of innovative games. Game developers started creating so many slot games, branching out across a whole range of different genres, that you can’t even name them all anymore.

As technology started to improve, so did the graphics and game quality. New ways of playing slots began to emerge as bonus features were released, giving players the chance to unlock an extra game in the same slot and win even more money!

Brand New Slots Games Every Single Mont

Today, new online slots are being released every single month to ensure that no casino player will ever get bored. Game developers are striving to develop the next best thing to go down in history. We’ve already seen massive transformations with Mega Moolah and Mega Ways, which have changed the way we play online slots forever. We’ve already come a long way and it’s going to be so exciting to see where online slots go in the future.