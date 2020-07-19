



The Department for sports in Torrevieja has said that all city clubs will be exempted until December from the payment for the use of the facilities at the Sports City, due to the loss of training caused by COVID-19 during the 2019-20 season.

All activities were suspended by the mayor of 12 March in accordance with government legislation. The Sports City was closed and activities were brought to a halt, but now they have been reopened the council is introducing the measure as recompense to clubs for the disruption caused.

Clubs must contact the Sports Department if they wish to use of the facilities in the Sports City, providing the schedules and details of the sports men and women who will train at the municipal facilities.