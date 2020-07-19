



This summer there will be no craft stalls at the sea front in the Port of Jávea. The local shopkeepers association that organises this fair with the help of craft association Amata, did not get the Town Hall’s permission to hold this traditional Arts & Crafts Summer Fair.

This does not mean, that you have to do without the beautiful work of the artisans. Some of them you can find in the Virtual Craft Village www.puebloartesano.com that they have started recently.

There you’ll find their workshops where you can watch them at work, and their shops or personal contacts if you want to buy something or order a special item. And if you are looking for somebody who you expected to find in the summer fair, but he or she is not in this virtual village, you can send an e-mail to info@amata.es or call Amata at 639979678 (English spoken), to get in touch with him or her.

Any changes in the situation will be published in https://www.facebook.com/feriaartesaniajavea/.