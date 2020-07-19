



Just over half of all communities in Spain now require their residents to wear face masks, the latest being Comunidad Valancia that introduced the measure on Saturday.

As cases continue to spike, particularly in Catalonia, the French Prime Minister said on Saturday that he is considering the closure of the border with Spain, something that he will discuss with Carmen Calvo, the first vice-president of the Spanish Government, when the pair meet on Monday afternoon, at his official residence in Matignon.