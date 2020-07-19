



Today Montgo G.S. played a Medal competition for the Presidents Cup sponsored by the Montgo Golf Society. The winner with an very good Net 70 was Nigel Siddall, 2nd place went to Peter Gardiner with a Net 71, 3rd place was Richard Fox beating Alan Lowans on count back both had a Net 74, 5th place went to Geoff Willcock with a Net 75.

We had 2 two´s today these were won by Richard Fox and Geoff Willcock.

We welcomed back 2 Montgo players Alan Webster and Dennis Coe, there were also 2 guests Andrew Davies and Shane Fitzsimmons.

Next week the competition is a Bogey and it is sponsored by Caz Welch & Alan Lowans.

Following on from this we will be playing for the Oliva Nova Cup kindly Sponsored by Oliva Nova.