



Quite some time since SMGS visited El Plantio, a course that lost favour with the membership due to never quite knowing what condition you would find it in. Today, with 27 players present, it was some way back to its best (though with a way to go yet) and, given recent trying times for management and ground staff, in very acceptable condition.

A shortage of buggies for those going out late was the only gripe, though delay for the last three 4-balls was not too long. However, panic about missing tee times, immediate loss of a hole on the group in front and trying to catch up, made things feel a bit rushed for those concerned.

Nearest the pins were reintroduced and, as is normal, lower handicappers eclipsed those with bigger numbers to their name (this time 3 to 1). Spencer Andrews got greedy and took two of the four available, Darren Strugnell and Norman Padmore the others.

Spencer and Norman’s accuracy clearly wasn’t just confined to the par threes, both taking first prize in their respective categories. A special mention for the last group out, where Mike Jordan (60 years old) was the babe in the group of Charles Jones (85), Norman McBride (84) and Keith Stevenson (76). The latter three are all going strong, Mike we are not so sure about!

The day’s results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:-

Gold Category: 4th John Osborne (30 points), 3rd David Rowe (31), 2nd Phil de Lacy (33), 1st Spencer Andrews (35)

Silver Category: 4th Brian Mulligan (29 points), 3rd Dave Bishop (30), 2nd Keith Little (34), 1st Norman Padmore (35)