



By Suzie Cooper

After the long lockdown bowling has recommenced at Quesada. Some people have chosen to have roll ups with friends whilst others have been attending the Saturday morning drive. So at least some normality has been restored.

On 15th we held our postponed AGM which provided some lively discussion. The committee for the coming 9 months has been elected and we wish them all a successful term of office. Thanks go to the outgoing committee members for their hard work over the last 15 months.

We also started our new Come & Go League on Wednesday evening which will run until 30th September. Players must complete a minimum of 5 matches to be in with a chance of a prize. Teams are drawn before play each week and everyone has to play in the position drawn – good practice for everyone. For the first week we had just 10 members turn up to bowl, but hopefully that figure will improve over the weeks.

Quesada is a competitive, friendly club and we welcome new members. If you are new to bowling or whether you are an experienced bowler, if you want more information please contact Captain Steve Hibberd on 96 599 3297/656 579 423 or Secretary Terry Morgan on 659 889 878.